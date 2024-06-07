Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Buys 340 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.7% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 914.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $252,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.05. The stock had a trading volume of 341,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,516. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 117.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

