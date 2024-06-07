Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,350 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,640 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,164,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $278,213,000 after purchasing an additional 969,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 495,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,673,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

