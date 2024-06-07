Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.36. 690,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,626,629. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

