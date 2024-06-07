Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 223.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,068,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in General Mills by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,664,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,499,000 after buying an additional 150,318 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 101,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,396. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

