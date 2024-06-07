Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) PT Raised to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

