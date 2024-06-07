Piper Sandler Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $60.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.26% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. 8,201,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,610. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and a 200 day moving average of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares in the company, valued at $510,842.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,767. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.