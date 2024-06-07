Platform Technology Partners Acquires 593 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.52% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of FMHI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,304. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

