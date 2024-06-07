Platform Technology Partners Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.66. 4,945,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,334. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.14. The firm has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

