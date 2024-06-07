Platform Technology Partners Buys 4,944 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

WMB traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.72. 6,157,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,752,685. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $41.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

