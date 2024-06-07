Platform Technology Partners Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total value of $139,529.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Zoetis stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,991. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.75.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

