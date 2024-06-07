Platform Technology Partners Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 30.3% during the third quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $305.02. 1,924,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.71. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.32 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.65.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

