Platform Technology Partners Sells 8,789 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,516,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

