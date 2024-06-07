Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 2%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.06. 13,154,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 40,530,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Marathon Capitl restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Plug Power Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Plug Power

In other news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,800,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 651,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,656,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,064,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 907,604 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

