Point Break Capital Management LLC Invests $357,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 925 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 0.3% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GS traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $457.47. The company had a trading volume of 166,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $471.48. The company has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

