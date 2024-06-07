Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PII. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Polaris by 276.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 266,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 151.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 255,777 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Polaris by 8.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,477,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,993,000 after acquiring an additional 202,794 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Polaris by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,818,000 after acquiring an additional 171,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.33. 285,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,018. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.93 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

