Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has decreased its dividend by an average of 56.3% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

