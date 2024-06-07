PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s previous close.

PWSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,261,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,391. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 1.06.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,750 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $57,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 338,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,109.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,103 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,454 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

