Prudential PLC Acquires 334,313 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1,088.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,313 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of NiSource worth $9,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NiSource Trading Down 0.9 %

NiSource stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.28. 3,652,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

