Prudential PLC Acquires 37,609 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 152.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.19. 2,494,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,399. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

