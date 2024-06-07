Prudential PLC Has $10.69 Million Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.20% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,094.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 952,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

