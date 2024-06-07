Prudential PLC Purchases 13,414 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.78. 7,140,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,276,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.