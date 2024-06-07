Prudential PLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,882. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.38. The stock has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

