Prudential PLC Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,876 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,296,273,000 after buying an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,438,000 after purchasing an additional 438,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,507,978,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,291,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415,398 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after buying an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.62. 5,711,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,909,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

