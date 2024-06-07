Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,045,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,675,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $185.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

