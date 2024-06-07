Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 389.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,183 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.19% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,103,353 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.24. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

