Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 12,433 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 1.57% of AMERISAFE worth $14,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $437,593.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $43.54 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $833.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

