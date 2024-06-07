Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 392.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $406.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.26. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.