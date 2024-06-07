Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1,472.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,242 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $251.49 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.69 and a twelve month high of $259.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $862,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $862,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,314 shares in the company, valued at $9,731,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $12,946,945 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

