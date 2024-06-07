Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $9.02 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE GD opened at $298.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $292.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

