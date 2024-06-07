Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 499.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Okta were worth $13,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,564,000 after acquiring an additional 123,216 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $150,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.48.

Okta Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $87.69 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.