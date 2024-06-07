Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $8.33 Million in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after purchasing an additional 880,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,050,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,952,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,617,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $655,804,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $318.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

