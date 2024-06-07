Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 18,854 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 316.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $370.47 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $372.01. The company has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.52 and a 200-day moving average of $335.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

