Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 32,530 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 450.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,530 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 25,051 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,846,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total transaction of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.15, for a total value of $5,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

ANET stock opened at $296.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.16 and a 200 day moving average of $266.64. The company has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

