Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,480,516 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480,516 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James raised Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of JLL opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $209.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.00 and a 200 day moving average of $182.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

