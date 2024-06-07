PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $532,000.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 101.67 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.36.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after acquiring an additional 228,190 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211,520 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
