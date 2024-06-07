PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $141.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Stories

