PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.57-8.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

PVH Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PVH opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.19.

Read Our Latest Report on PVH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.