PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.000-11.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.19.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $121.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.56. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. PVH has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

PVH declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

