Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sunrun in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.53. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $2,066,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,261,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 253,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

