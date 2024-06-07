Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Crown Castle Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Crown Castle in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

CCI opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,609,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,990,991,000 after acquiring an additional 673,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 14.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

