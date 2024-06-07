Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.06 million.
Qiagen Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSE QGEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.
Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qiagen
Qiagen Company Profile
QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Qiagen
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 4 Stocks With Notable Insider Buying
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.