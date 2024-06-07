Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.06 million.

NYSE QGEN traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.52. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Qiagen from $61.86 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.48 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.95.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

