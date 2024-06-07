QITMEER NETWORK One Day Trading Volume Tops $138,457.49 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $138,457.49 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.03057215 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $155,157.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.