Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 3.3% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 45.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 27.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 55.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,691.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,634. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,181.71 and a 52 week high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,679.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,550.00.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,022 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

