Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises 2.2% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,988,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,500,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 30.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 458,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,280,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 232,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

NYSE NBXG traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 12.49. 16,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,641. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a one year low of 9.31 and a one year high of 12.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of 11.49.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

