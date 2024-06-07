Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Has $668,000 Holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 494,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,740. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10,341.47%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.