Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases 2,700 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA makes up about 1.1% of Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUSA traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,273. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.77 and a 1 year high of $451.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $424.92 and its 200 day moving average is $396.44.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

