Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Purchases New Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $1,236,010.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,089,917.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,035,142. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $72.33. 380,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,750. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $73.84.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

View Our Latest Report on SKX

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.