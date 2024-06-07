Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CEM stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $47.29. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Dividend Announcement

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%.

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

