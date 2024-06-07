Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd Sells 24,100 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd cut its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,100,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE LZB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.90. 10,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,601. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.25. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

