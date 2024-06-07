Quantum (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $5.23 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,455.13 or 0.99994080 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00100033 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.